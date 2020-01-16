Every resident of Maharashtra should learn, try to speak in Marathi: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Every resident of Maharashtra should try to communicate in the Marathi language, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking at the function to inaugurate Uttarakhand Bhavan, the governor said, "The exchange of culture between Maharashtra and Uttarakhand is an example of oneness".

"There is a similarity between Marathi and Pahadi languages. It is not at all difficult to speak Marathi. Every resident in Maharashtra should learn and try to speak in Marathi," the governor said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and others were present at the function.

Rawat said Tehri tourism is being developed with the funds of Rs 1200 crore.