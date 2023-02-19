Facing revocation of its deemed status, Gandhi-founded university wants national importance tag

On the verge of losing its status as deemed-to-be-university due to allegations over financial and administrative irregularities, Mahatma Gandhi founded- Gujarat Vidyapith has sent a proposal to the state government to declare it as an "Institute of National Importance" under central university act.

In a recently held trustee meeting, the varsity sent the proposal to the state government for declaring it as "Institute of National Importance". Two trustees and two department heads with the varsity confirmed to the DH requesting not to be quoted. They said that in the meeting, chaired by varsity chancellor and Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, the trustees were informed about the move.

Subsequently, a proposal was sent to the government, the varsity officials said. They said that as per the procedure, the state will have to send a proposal to the central government for consideration. "Looking at the heritage value of the university, we have decided that it is the best educational institute to be declared as an Institute of National Importance. The proposal has been sent to the state government," said one of the trustees.

The Ahmedabad-based university, established in 1920 by Gandhi close to Sabarmati Ashram, Gujarat Vidyapith is mired in controversy over appointments and irregularities in running the varsity. It is facing a show cause notice from University Grants Commission (UGC) asking it as to why its status as deemed university not be revoked on account of the alleged irregularities.

Earlier, the UGC had also opposed the appointment of Rajendra Khimani as its vice-chancellor for not having required qualification. Khimani had to resign last month in wake of the UGC asking the chancellor to remove him. Khimani had approached Gujarat high court against the UGC's move but didn't get any reprieve. The varsity's petition challenging UGC's other notice over its status as deemed university is pending.

The 100 years old varsity has undergone several changes in recent times including Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat taking over as its chancellor. His appointment was opposed by eight trustees of the varsity who also resigned.

The varsity accepted their resignation. Over the past several months, four new trustees have been appointed that includes Harshad Patel, the current vice-chancellor of Teachers University, DP Thaker, the former state chief information commissioner, Padma Bhushan Rajshree Birla, and Gafur Bilakhia, an industrialist from Vapi.