Farmers' leader launches campaign to remove vaccine hesitancy among tribals

With vaccine hesitancy high in tribal areas, veteran farmers' leader Kishore Tiwari has launched a campaign to create awareness about the Covid-19 vaccine in rural areas.

Yavatmal-based Tiwari, who is the founder of Vidarbha Jan Andolan Samiti, said that there are several misconceptions among the tribals about the vaccination programme and in many places, health workers have been chased out from tribal villages and hamlets.

"What we need is awareness...so daily I am driving down to tribal areas and meeting people," said Tiwari, who is Chairman of Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission, a post that has the status of a Minister of State.

"Tribals feel they work hard and they would not get the infection. Besides, there are superstition issues also. They are afraid of swallowing pills and getting jabbed," he said.

"Vaccine is one of the best preventive mechanisms against Covid-19 infection....we are going there, talking to them, explaining them and making them agree for the inoculation," Tiwari told DH over the phone from Pandharkawada on Sunday evening.

"You have to explain and convince them... Before I became a farmers' leader, I was an activist working in the tribal areas... they know me for over three decades so I can go there, talk to them, have lunch with them and spend my day with them... this is bringing a change," he said.

Tiwari said he was also in touch with several NGOs and sending relief material to tribal villages. According to Tiwari, who is now also associated with Shiv Sena, several senior leaders cutting across party lines are helping him.