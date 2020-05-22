Fire at chemical factory in Pune

Fire at chemical factory in Pune

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  May 22 2020, 14:51 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

 Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pune district on Friday, an official said.

The fire broke out at Kusum Chemicals unit in Kurkumbh industrial area, the official said.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. 

Pune
Maharashtra

