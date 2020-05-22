Fire at chemical factory in Pune

Fire broke out at a chemical factory in Pune district on Friday, an official said.
The fire broke out at Kusum Chemicals unit in Kurkumbh industrial area, the official said.
Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.
COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study
COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge
'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'
Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day
73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown
Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state
Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?