Fire at sanitiser factory in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualty

The blaze erupted around 12.15 am in the factory located behind a hotel on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Asangaon township here

  • Apr 19 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 10:32 ist
A major fire broke out in a sanitiser factory in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

No casualty has been reported so far, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

"So far, no one has been injured. The cause of the fire is still not known," the official said.

Efforts were still on to douse the blaze, he said. 

