Fire damages 6 shops in Mumbai; no casualty

The fire was confined to six shops

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 26 2023, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 19:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out at a compound in the Andheri suburb of Mumbai on Thursday and spread to six shops, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 1.30 pm in the Anees compound located on a link road in the Sakinaka area of Andheri (East), an official said. The fire was confined to six shops, he said. Five fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze, the official said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

Mumbai
Maharashtra News
India News

