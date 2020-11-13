Fire destroys powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town; no casualty

Fire destroys powerloom unit in Bhiwandi; no casualty

  Nov 13 2020
A fire broke out on Friday morning in a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging materials and clothes, but no casualty was reported, officials said.

The blaze-hit unit is located in Khokha Compound on Kalyan Road of the powerloom town.

Officials in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade said the blaze started around 6.45 am and destroyed the entire stock of cloths and other materials kept in the factory.

Three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, which were brought under control by around 10 am, they said.

As a precautionary measure, 40 to 50 people residing in houses located around the factory were asked to move to safer places, the officials said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, they said.

Smoke and flames billowing out of the powerloom unit could be seen from a long distance.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), said there was no casualty in the incident.

