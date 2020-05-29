Fire in Ahmedabad building; man jumps off 4th floor

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • May 29 2020, 16:27 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 16:27 ist

A fire broke out in a building on Ashram Road in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday afternoon in which one person was injured after he jumped off the fourth floor in panic, officials said.

As many as 10 persons were rescued using a hydraulic ladder while several residents of Sakar-7 building came out safely by themselves, a fire brigade official said.

"One person panicked and jumped off the fourth floor and injured himself on the head. He has been rushed to hospital," he added.

The fire was doused a little later, the official said. 

