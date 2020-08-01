Five killed in boiler explosion in Nagpur

Mrityunjay Bose 
DHNS, Mumbai,
  Aug 01 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 18:43 ist
Representative image (iStock)

At least five workers were killed after a boiler exploded in the Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure Ltd at the Bela village in Umred tehsil of Nagpur district on Saturday.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm.

The deceased are identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24), Prafulla Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village.

Sachin was working as welder while others were helpers, police said. 

Superintendent of Police of Nagpur-Rural, Rajesh Ola rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation.

Nagpur
Explosion
dead

