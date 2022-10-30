5 dead, 2 injured as building collapses in Maharashtra

Five killed, two injured as old building collapses in Maharashtra's Amravati

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation had issued a notice for the demolition of the building in July this year

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Oct 30 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 19:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock images

Five persons were killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a dilapidated ground-plus-two-storey building collapsed in Amravati city of Maharashtra on Sunday, a senior police official said. The incident occurred around 2 pm, the official said.

"The building located in Prabhat Chowk area of the city collapsed, killing five persons and injuring two others," Amravati Police Commissioner Dr Arti Singh said.

After the building collapsed, the bodies of the persons buried under the debris were brought out by the rescue team. But the rescue work is still on, District Collector Pavneet Kaur said, adding that the incident will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those responsible.

A civic official said the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) had issued a notice for the demolition of the building in July this year as it had become old and dilapidated.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced on Twitter that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to provide a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased from the CM Relief Fund.

The medical expenses of the injured persons would be borne by the state government, he added. The Divisional Commissioner has been instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident, Fadnavis tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahrashtra
amravati
Building Collapse
India News

What's Brewing

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

 