Former Maha CM's MLA son pours mud over engineer

In yet another incident of an assault on a government official by people's representative, Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was seen pouring mud on an engineer responsible for highway maintenance.

Nitesh is the son of former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-leader of opposition Narayan Rane. The Ranes are strongmen in the twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg in coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra.

Rane Sr is now the founder-president of Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha and is a BJP-sponsored Rajya Sabha MP.

The act of Nitesh has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place near Kankavli in Sindhudurg district on the Mumbai-Goa highway. While Rane Jr was seen screaming at sub-engineer Prakash Shedekar and threatening him, his supporters were seen pouring mud over the officer.

The locals are agitated over the multiple potholes on the highway stretch.

"Do you know the condition of the people? You are in a hurry to construct pillars? .... do u know how people travel on road?," Rane was heard saying in the video.

He told the engineer that he was travelling in an AC car and people are facing the dirt. Later, his supporters poured two buckets of mud. "Throw this on his head," he said and his supporters poured the slush.

They pushed him towards the edge of the bridge and tried to tie him in a rope.

The incident comes days after prime minister Narendra Modi expresses displeasure over BJP MP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son Akash assaulting a municipal officer in Madhya Pradesh. "I don't care whose son was behind the incident, it was completely unwarranted and unacceptable," the PM had told BJP MPs.