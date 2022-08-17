Four arrested for raping minor girl on multiple occasions in Goa

Four persons were arrested on Wednesday in the port town of Vasco for allegedly raping an underaged girl, police said.
Kapil Nayak, the police inspector in-charge of Vasco police station where the case was registered, told media persons that the victim was raped on multiple occasions by the four accused in the last one year.
The accused were identified as Aftar Hussain (23), Guru Venkatesh Guruswami (31), Kush Jaiswal (30) and Mukund Rawal (35).
Rawal was hired as a driver by the victim’s father.
“The driver had sexually abused her in August last year and later, too. However, the rest three accused persons also sexually abused her,” Nayak said.
The accused were booked under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act.
