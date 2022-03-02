Four die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank near Pune

Four die while cleaning septic tank near Pune

The incident took place at a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area of Loni Kalbhor

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 02 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 15:55 ist
Four persons died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in Loni Kalbhor area located on the outskirts of Pune city on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area of Loni Kalbhor around 11.30 am, a police official said.

"Four persons, who were roped in for cleaning the septic tank, died due to suffocation. When the first victim was taken out of the tank, he was found unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," he said. Three others were also brought out of the tank immediately after that, but they had already died, he said.

