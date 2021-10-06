Gandhian bodies to take out 'Sevagram to Sabarmati Ashram' march, say 'govt has no understanding of Gandhian thought'

Several Gandhian organisations including Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Gandhi Peace Foundation have decided to take out "Sevagram Se Sabarmati Sandesh Yatra" between 17 and 23 October to spread Mahatma Gandhi's principles and values. Based on the response, the organisers said on Wednesday, they will decide the future course of action. They said that in the march they will spread the message of the importance of these two Ashrams that Mahatma Gandhi founded during the independence movement and how to preserve his messages.

Meanwhile, the first meeting between senior Gujarat government officers and six trusts including Sabarmati Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), which runs Sabarmati Ashram, was held at Gujarat Vidyapith, on redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development project. Sources who attended the meeting said that "this was the first time that every stakeholder was given some idea about the project by government officers and master planner architect Bimal Patel.

"The government officers have maintained that they won't touch the Sabarmati Ashram but the government has hinted that a new governing body or a trust will be set up which will be responsible for managing the entire facility in the future. For now, the government is going to come up with a website soon where it has promised to keep all its plans for public viewing,' said a source who attended the meeting.

The existing six trusts -- SAPMT, Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh and Gujarat Khadi Gramodyog Mandal -- own nearly 55 acres of land in and around Sabarmati Ashram which are being converted into a larger precinct. The government promises to come up with "world-class" facilities for visitors. Concerns are being raised that the Rs1,200 crore project may alter the simplicity of Sabarmati Ashram and turn it into "an amusement" park. Besides, formation of a whole new trust to manage these facilities also threatens the autonomy of existing trusts including SAPMT, which has already raised its concerns with the government.

Due to these concerns Ram Chandra Rahi, Chairman of Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Kumar Prashant, president of Gandhi Peace Foundation, Delhi and Sanjay Singh, secretary, Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, held meeting with SAPMT chairperson Ela Bhatt, trustees Sudarshan Iyenger, Kartikeya Sarabhai and Ashoke Chatterjee, among others on Tuesday. The meeting was held to find out what exactly the government was planning by redeveloping the Ashram precinct.

"We came here to understand what exactly the government was planning to do with the Ashram as people are questioning us in Delhi. We received a positive response where we tried to understand the situation. However, even the trustees don't have much idea about the entire planning. The government has not shared their exact plan with them," Rahi told DH at Toran Hotel, opposite Sabarmati Ashram, on Wednesday

He said that the trustees are there as part of administration to run the Ashram which is sentimentally connected with the entire nation and that's why it is important to know what is the stand of the trustees.

"For managing a system there is a trust (SAPMT) consisting of some people but this trust is a centre of all Gandhians...not just Gandhian organisations but everyone who follow Gandhi. The trust represents all these people and their sentiments. Therefore, we have to run it by taking care of all those feelings and accordingly take a stand...we hope that they will make their stand clear," Rahi told DH.



"We don't think that the government has an understanding of Gandhian thoughts. On the contrary, the government takes them as a hurdle and that's the reason why it wants to redevelop it and turn it into a tourist spot," he said. He added that even the erstwhile governments made Gandhi Samadhi (Raj Ghat where Gandhi was cremated) in Delhi a grand one and took every important guest there instead of Birla house where Gandhi was murdered.

"Which one is more important- Birla house or Gandhi Samadhi. The government doesn't want anyone to feel the pain of January 30 (1948 when Gandhi was assassinated). Similarly, no one comes to Sabarmati Ashram looking for world-class facilities. There are big hotels for that in Ahmedabad. Here, everyone comes with a sentiment. But, all the government is looking at is 'dukandari' (marketing).

Sevagram to Sabarmati Yatra

"Primarily, we have planned this yatra to spread the message of Gandhi. We will start from Sevagram by bus on October 17 and reach Sabarmati Ashram on October 23. Following the response of the people, we will decide what to do next with regard to the Gujarat government's plans for Sabarmati Ashram," Rahi said.

Sevagram in Wardha, Maharashtra is another important Ashram which Gandhi established. He said that the march will start from Sevagram in buses which will culminate at Sabarmati Ashram. On 24, events will also be organised at the Ashram. "This is going to a jan chetna yatra to understand Gandhi's thoughts and his heritage and how to preserve them," said Sanjay Singh.

