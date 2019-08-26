Ganesh mandals see drop in sponsorships

The Ganesh mandals of Mumbai and its suburbs are witnessing a whopping 25% decline when it comes to corporate sponsorships and donations in the wake of an economic slump that India is going through.

Besides, gold prices hitting the psychological barrier of Rs 40,000 per 10 grams - an all-time high - would also have an impact on the offerings of the yellow metal.

"Ganesh festival comes every year... it's a people's festival, the common person will put his or her entire salary and welcome the Lord and make him comfortable," said Naresh Dahibhawkar, the president of BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshutsav Samanway Samiti.

The donations coming from big companies and brands, including those involved in real estate, automobile companies and FMCG have come down. Asked to quantify, he said: "From the trends available from various mandals, the decline is about 25%... the trend of slump in sponsorships started after demonetisation and this year, we are faced with a difficult situation."

According to him, there are nearly 13,000 registered sarvajanik mandals (public) in Mumbai.

"The Ganpati market is huge. It encompasses idol-making, decoration items, flowers, sweets, fruits and coconuts, electric items, transportation, jewellery and imitation jewellery, clothes, band troupe and so on," said Ajit Joshi, who is an expert on Mumbai's markets. Most of these segments have also reported a reduction in order volumes.

As far as big sarvajanik Ganpati mandals are concerned, the budget is between Rs 7 to Rs 25 lakh. However, these exclude big celebrations like the Lalbaug-cha-Raja, Ganesh Gully, Andheri-cha-Raja, and Fort-cha-Raja.

Parts of Mumbai's neighbouring areas of Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts - that comprise the Mumbai metropolitan region too are reporting similar trends.

Dahibhawkar said that notwithstanding the slump, the Ganesh mandals will continue to be part of various social welfare schemes during the festival, including collection for flood-affected people and contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"Last year, we collected nearly three crore for Kerala flood victims... this year we have targetted to collect Rs 10 crore for flood-affected people of Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara districts and parts of Konkan region," he added.