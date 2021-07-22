Goa CM welcomes extension of Mahadayi Tribunal term

Goa CM welcomes extension of Mahadayi Tribunal by one year

Sawant said that the extension was 'important from Goa's perspective'

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 22 2021, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 23:44 ist
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Credit: Twitter/@drpramodpsawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the central government's decision to extend the term of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

"Extension of term of Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal is a welcome step. Goa's application for clarification is pending before Tribunal. Hence it was necessary to have such extensive," Sawant tweeted a day after a notification extending the term by a year was issued by the central government.

Sawant said that the extension was "important from Goa's perspective".

The Goa government has appealed against the 2018 award of the Tribunal, which had permitted Karnataka to draw 13.42 tmc of water. The awards were later notified by the central government in 2020.

Sawant said that the award was not in the interest of Goa, which was why his government had challenged it in the Supreme Court. "We have appealed against it in SC because its award was unjust as far as Goa is concerned," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Goa
Mahadevi
Pramod Sawant
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 