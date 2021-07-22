Goa CM welcomes extension of Mahadayi Tribunal by one year

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the central government's decision to extend the term of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal.

"Extension of term of Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal is a welcome step. Goa's application for clarification is pending before Tribunal. Hence it was necessary to have such extensive," Sawant tweeted a day after a notification extending the term by a year was issued by the central government.

Extention of term of Mhadei water disputes Tribunal is a welcome step. Goa's application for clarification is pending before Tribunal. Hence it was necessary to have such extension. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 22, 2021

Sawant said that the extension was "important from Goa's perspective".

The Goa government has appealed against the 2018 award of the Tribunal, which had permitted Karnataka to draw 13.42 tmc of water. The awards were later notified by the central government in 2020.

Sawant said that the award was not in the interest of Goa, which was why his government had challenged it in the Supreme Court. "We have appealed against it in SC because its award was unjust as far as Goa is concerned," he said.