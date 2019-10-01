Goa has nothing to do with drug, sex tourism: CM

In an apparent bid to counter negative publicity, in wake of a 'nude party' hoax which went viral, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a video message said that Goa is not a haven for sex and narco-tourism.

He blamed rival politicians for trying to destroy the image of Goa in the eyes of the tourist fraternity.

"Tourists come to Goa for sun, sand and sea and there is hinterland tourism. Goa has just won an award for adventure tourism. We never promote sex tourism and drug tourism. We are also trying to promote medical tourism in a big way," Sawant said in the video message posted on social media by the Chief Minister's Office.

The message comes in the wake of the arrest of one Armaan Mehta, who was nabbed by the police from the national capital on Monday, for allegedly circulating posters canvassing for a nude party in Goa.

After his arrest, police claimed that Mehta was, in fact, conning people by collecting a fee for a fictitious event.

Over the last week, the racy posters had gone viral on social media, just ahead of the tourism season which begins this month.

Sawant also blamed the Opposition for slandering Goa's reputation over the issue, which he said should have been avoided considering that the coastal state is tourism dependent.

"Politicians should speak with responsibility and care. If they say Goa is all about sex tourism, then it is condemnable. They should speak responsibly in future so that Goa's image prospers," Sawant urged in his message, in which he also urged people not to fall for fake news and cons on social media.