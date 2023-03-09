Goa heat wave sees schools curtailing classes at noon

Goa heat wave sees schools curtailing classes at noon

Maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11, IMD said

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Mar 09 2023, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 15:19 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Schools conducted classes only till 12 noon on Thursday in Goa due to a heat wave, an official said. A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department, due to which classes will be curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well.

"Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of a heat wave over the region on March 8 and 9," the IMD's Goa observatory stated. "Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD added.

Goa
Heat wave
India News

