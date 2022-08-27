Goa peddler who supplied drug to accused in Phogat's death detained

The Anjuna Police on Saturday detained a drug peddler who supplied drugs to Sukhwinder Singh, an accused in the Sonali Phogat death case.

Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan were arrested by the Goa Police on Friday in connection with her death.

The Police on Friday said two male associates of the Haryana BJP leader allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced her to drink it while partying in a Goa restaurant, adding they have been charged with murder.

The Goa police said the "obnoxious substance" spiked in her drinking water during the party at Curlies restaurant apparently caused the death of the popular 42-year-old TikTok star on August 23.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", said a senior police official, adding the duo was arrested to “avoid the possibility of destruction of evidence and influencing the witnesses.” Phogat, Sagwan and Singh had arrived in Goa on August 22.

The last rites of Phogat were held in Hisar with a large number of people turning up to pay their last respects.

Phogat started her career as a news anchor and later rose to fame on video hosting platform TikTok. She also acted in a few movies.