Goa's heritage forts: A struggle for restoration and tourism potential

It has been quite literally a tale of two unequal halves for Goa's heritage forts, once stony sentinels which were used to keep tabs on maritime forces along the state's coastline.

While most of the state's forts, either built during Islamic, Portuguese and regimes of local kings are in a state of disrepair, the state government, in some cases through private partnerships, have managed to revive two major forts, Reis Magos and Fort Aguada, with an eye on adding more experiences to the state's tourism bouquet.

The 400-odd-year-old Fort Aguada, the latest of Goa's forts which have undergone renovation, in its lifetime has served as a water-refuelling station (Agua means water in some Iberian languages), an armed sentinel as well as a prison in Portuguese and Indian regime.

The fort will soon host a digital museum ‘Aguad’, showcasing the state's history and cultural legacy.

"Aguad is on its way to becoming a prominent cultural destination, with the upcoming launch of the History of Goa Museum. This museum will showcase the rich heritage and history of Goa, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. In addition, Aguad has already gained recognition for hosting a diverse range of events and exhibitions that celebrate arts and culture," according to Naveen Chopra, Group Head, Waterfront Experiences, who runs the operations and maintenance at Aguad.

The fort was redeveloped under the central government's Swadesh Darshan scheme at a cost of around Rs 22 crore.

Another fort which was crumbling due to lack of maintenance was the Reis Magos fort, which overlooks Panaji. Built in 1497 by the Adil Shah and which also served as a Portuguese prison in the 1900s, the crumbling fort was restored in 2008 through the combined efforts of the central government, the Indian National Trust for Art Cultural Heritage and the London-based Helen Hamlyn Trust and now received increased tourist footfalls for the riverine vantage that it offers along with unique artefacts, secret chambers, insights into Goa's history and the artworks of Goa's iconic artist Mario Miranda.

But for two well-maintained forts in the state, Goa's coastline especially is littered with several other ill-maintained forts, which are slowly succumbing to the ravages of time. There are nearly 16 heritage forts and fortresses in the state.

"So, basically unlike most forts in Rajasthan which are placed atop mountains, Goa's forts are located at the mouth of rivers. The Portuguese laid more stress on keeping enemy ships from entering the rivers. They were built basically for strategy purposes and for advantage in maritime battle," says local historian Sanjeev Sardesai.

Just earlier this month, the entrance to the historic Betul fort collapsed under the heavy rains. Other forts at Chapora, a well-known backdrop in several Bollywood films, as well as other riverside forts in the state's interiors have also been in a state of neglect.

But corrections appear to be around the corner, with the government resolving to spend Rs 2.8 crore on the centuries-old Khorjuem fort in North Goa.

The Goa government's draft tourism policy also has a place for forts in the future.

The draft policy focuses on the restoration of forts and heritage sites of Goa in order to "develop tourism opportunities for its operations and maintenance".