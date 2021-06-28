Goa's iconic Club Tito's sold; owner cites harassment by politicians, bureaucrats

Citing harassment by local bureacrats, politicians and NGOs, the promoters of Goa's iconic Club Tito's on Monday announced the sale of its entire buisness portfolio in the coastal state.

Ricardo D'Souza, who co-owns the nightclub located in the popular beach village of Calangute also taunted government officials, politicians and others who he claims were responsible for the harassment.

"It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won't have to work," D'Souza said in a post on social media, while announcing the sale of Club Tito's and other businesses in Goa.

"Can I please ask our officials to employ them, as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa. By 'officials' I mean all the harassing lot, like police, (Planning and Development Authority) PDA, (Coastal Regulation Zone) CRZ, NGOs, panchayat and sarpanchas, Block Development Officers (BDO), Dy. Collectors," D'Souza further said. Some weeks back, D'Souza had also posted a video on his social media handle, accusing a government servant of allegedly harassing him. The owners of the club over the years had also branched out into other businesses including retail stores, alcohol labels, travel and tourism, etc.

"Am very grateful to certain segments of the government like Dr (Chief Minister Pramod) Sawant, the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great Brand called TITOS. End of an Era!" he added in his Facebook post.

For nearly four decades now, the nightclub, which is synonymous with Goa's nightlife scene, has been one of the top few "go-to" party destinations in the state, since it was launched 1971.