Godrej & Boyce, WWF India to spread awareness about mangrove conservation

A Godrej group company is collaborating with the World Wildlife Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) to spread awareness about mangrove conservation in coastal states with over 100 volunteers.

Godrej & Boyce will conduct the campaign in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha, West Bengal and Karnataka.

The volunteers, referred to as mangrove ambassadors, will inform people in their respective states about the significance of preserving these vital coastal ecosystems with presentations, videos, story books, mangroves app and more. This five-month-long campaign will conduct programs with subject matter experts and citizens.

Under its Magical Mangroves campaign, the company has interacted with close to 10,000 citizens in India’s coastal states with over 140 seminars about a wide range of species from all three habitats — terrestrial, intertidal and aquatic.

Dr Pheroza Godrej said, “In the second leg of the initiative (Magical Mangroves), we look forward to educating and spreading awareness to thousands of Indians by empowering these mangrove ambassadors. Together, we hope to build a generation of people who will rally for this extremely important element of the blue carbon ecosystem, thus ensuring a greener and brighter planet for our future generations to live in.”

