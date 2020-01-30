Government to take final decision on Koregaon Bhim case: Deshmukh

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra would take a final decision in the next couple of days on the letter that it has received on the Centre vis-a-vis transfer of the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case from the Pune police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state government received the letter on Thursday.

"It is with the Law and Judiciary department. It would come to the Home department," Deshmukh said that once formal "legal advice" is received, he would discuss the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and take a final call in the next couple of days.

The officials of the Home department had already held a meeting of Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni a few days ago.

An NIA team is camping in Pune since the last few days to formally take over the case, however, the Pune police have not handed over the case - as it does not have any relevant papers to do so, as yet.

Parallelly, the NIA has filed an application before a special court in Pune, that is hearing the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, for transfer of the case.

Additional Sessions Judge (special) S R Navandar has kept the matter for hearing on next Monday.