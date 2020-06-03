Gujarat: 5 dead, 40 injured as boiler blast causes fire in factory

Gujarat: 5 dead, 40 injured as boiler blast in factory

  Jun 03 2020
  updated: Jun 03 2020
 Five workers of a chemical factory were killed and 40 others were injured on Wednesday in a huge fire triggered by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat, a senior officer said.

He said the death toll is likely to go up as the rescue operation is still on.

"So far we have confirmed the death of five workers. Some dead bodies were recovered from the factory, while others died in hospitals. (Rescue) operation is still underway," said Bharuch Superintendent of Police RV Chudasama.

A total of 40 injured workers were shifted to various hospitals in Bharuch and near Vadodara, the SP said, adding that more details were awaited.

Earlier, Bharuch collector MD Modia said residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages, located near the affected factory, were being evacuated as a precautionary measure. Plants containing poisonous chemicals are located nearby the factory where the blast took place.

