Gujarat-based firm gets license to make COVID-19 test kits

Cosara Diagnostics Private Limited, an Ahmedabad-based molecular diagnostic company, on Wednesday said that it has received the test license from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the regulatory body, to manufacture coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test kits.

Cosara is a joint venture between a group company of Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises Limited (ASE) and USA’s Co-Diagnostics Inc, that has a CDSCO approved molecular diagnostic manufacturing plant in Ranoli in Vadodara district. In a release, the firm said that it will soon initiate manufacturing these test kits.

“We are thankful to the CDSCO for issuing this test license which allows us to manufacture this COVID-19 proprietary test that has a very high specificity, a turnaround time of around 2 hours and affordable which allows us to respond efficiently to this pandemic,” says Mohal Sarabhai, CEO and Director of the firm.

The company said that this test is designed to use nasopharyngeal, oro-pharyngeal swab and serum samples to detect the coronavirus using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine.

“With no known treatment or approved vaccine for the highly-infectious COVID-19, the need for accurate and rapid diagnoses has never been greater. Our cost-effective Covid-19 test has been designed to run on a variety of commercially available platforms. We are confident in our ability to meet the growing demand for this diagnostic,” Dwight Egan, CEO of Co-Diagnostics Inc, USA, has been quoted in the release as saying.