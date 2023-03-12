Gujarat: Bodies of 4 members of family found in house

Gujarat: Bodies of four members of family found in house in Navsari district

Prima facie, parents of the children killed them before committing suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling

PTI
PTI, Navsari,
  • Mar 12 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 18:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The bodies of four members of a family, including a four-month-old girl and her seven-year-old sister, were found in a house at Ravaniya village in Gujarat's Navsari district on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, parents of the children killed them before committing suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling of a room of the house, an official said.

"The bodies of two children were found lying on the ground. They were apparently strangled to death by their parents," said Vansda police inspector BM Chaudhary.

The head of the family, identified as Chunilal Gavit (39), worked at an Ayurvedic company in Daman.

"Prima facie it appears that the couple killed their two children before committing suicide by hanging themselves in the room. The cause is yet to be ascertained and the investigation is on," Chaudhary added.

