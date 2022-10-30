Gujarat bridge collapse due to negligence of BJP: CPI

Gujarat bridge collapse points to gross negligence of BJP govt: CPI

The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 30 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2022, 22:25 ist

CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the "gross negligence" of the state government.

The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.

Also Read: 60 killed in suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi, 70 rescued

"Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement," Viswam tweeted.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
BJP
CPI

What's Brewing

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

India lost 154 tigers between 2017-21 to poaching

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Many positives in tiger conservation but long way to go

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans

 