Gujarat HC quashes criminal proceedings against Shah Rukh Khan

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday quashed a criminal case against actor Shah Rukh Khan lodged in 2017 after a person was killed and many suffered injuries in a stampede at Vadodara railway station during the promotion of his film Raees.

A court of judicial magistrate first class had issued summons to the film star asking him to remain present. The film star had moved the high court against the summons and for quashing the complaint.

The court of justice Nikhil S Kariel pronounced the final order while giving relief to the actor. Khan's lawyer Salil Thakore told DH that the court allowed the petition by quashing the criminal proceedings.

The stampede occurred in January 2017 when Khan arrived on board the August Kranti Express train for promoting the film which was said to be based on an Ahmedabad-based bootlegger and gangster. During the promotion, a commotion erupted at the station after Khan is said to have thrown his T-shirt and softball at the crowd.

A local Congress leader Jitendra Solanki filed a complaint in court against the actor and Excel Entertainment, the co-producer of the film on charges of rash and negligent acts which caused grievous hurt and endangered other people's lives. The court had ordered a police probe, which was carried out by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot, now retired, better known as "encounter specialist."

His report had said that Khan could be booked for an offence under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Indian Railways Act. Following the summons issued to the Hindi film's superstar, he approached the high court against the summons which was stayed.

Check out DH's latest videos: