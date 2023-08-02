Gujarat man gets death for rape, murder of 2-yr-old

Gujarat man sentenced to death for rape, murder of two-year-old girl

The prosecution had sought death penalty for the accused, claiming that it was a 'rarest of rare' case.

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Aug 02 2023, 16:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A court in Gujarat's Surat city on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a 23-year-old man for the rape and murder of a two-year-old girl in February.

Additional sessions judge Shakuntala Solanki handed down the capital punishment to accused Yusuf Ismail and also asked the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the victim.

Ismail was found guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prosecution had sought death penalty for the accused, claiming that it was a 'rarest of rare' case. The incident took place at Kapletha village near Sachin industrial area of Surat. Ismail was a friend of the victim's father.

On February 27, Ismail took the girl to a nearby shop, saying he would buy her some snacks. He raped the child and killed her using a knife. He then fled from the spot dumping the body in an open field, but was nabbed by police the next day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
Pocso case

Related videos

What's Brewing

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

Industry colleagues condole Nitin Desai's demise

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

‘Koi...Mil Gaya’ to re-release in theatres on August 4

AI can help detect breast cancer

AI can help detect breast cancer

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Manipur: 2 houses torched, curfew increased in Imphal

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

India witnesses supermoon

India witnesses supermoon

 