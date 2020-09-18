Gujarat sees over 1,400 Covid cases; highest in a day

Gujarat sees over 1,400 Covid-19 cases; highest in a day

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 18 2020, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 21:03 ist

Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 1,410 new coronavirus positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall infection count to 1,20,498, the state government said.

Sixteen persons succumbed to the infection across the state in the last 24 hours, which took the death toll to 3,289, it said in a release.

A total of 1,293 people recovered and were given discharge from hospitals during this period, taking the state's recovery count to 1,01,101, it added.

Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,20,498, new cases 1,410, deaths 3,289, discharged 1,01,101, active cases 16,108, and people tested so far 36,78,350.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 