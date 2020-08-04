Heavy rains: Holiday declared for government offices in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis and neighbouring areas.

Heavy showers caused water-logging at several places in the city and disrupted local train services and road traffic movement.

Mumbai Rains Live updates on DH

"Due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburban region and prediction of (more) heavy rainfall by the IMD, holiday has been declared for all state government offices in the Mumbai and Mumbai suburban region today, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in an official communication.

Local train services were suspended on certain routes due to inundation on tracks after a heavy overnight downpour.

A landslide on the Western Express Highway in suburban Kandivali affected vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said.