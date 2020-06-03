Here's a list of the Dos and Don'ts for cyclone Nisarga

As Maharashtra and Gujarat prepare for the approaching cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', the Maharashtra government has already issued a red alert in Mumbai and neighbouring districts in view of the cyclonic storm 'Nisarga', which is expected to hit the state's coast today. The NDMA and IMD have also issued warnings for several districts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

A flood alert has been sounded in several low-lying regions of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri. In order to stay safe during this cyclone, here are some of the do’s and don’ts and the necessary actions that are to be taken when nature’s fury strikes.

Before the Cyclone starts:

DO’s

1. Listen to the radio, watch the news, read up on weather forecasts on your digital devices.

2. Keep monitoring the warnings. This will help you prepare for a cyclone emergency.

3. Pass the information to others.

4. Ignore rumours and do not spread them; this will help to avoid panic situations.

5. Believe in the official information.

7. Stay alert for the next 24 hours as a cyclone alert means that the danger is within 24 hours.

8. Keep some wooden boards ready so that glass windows can be boarded if needed.

9. Keep a kerosene lantern, battery operated torches and enough dry cells handy.

10. Keep some extra batteries for transistors.

11. Keep some dry non-perishable food always ready for use in emergency.

12. Keep your electronic gadgets charged.

14. Keep your important documents and valuables in a waterproof container.

15. Prepare an emergency kit for safety and survival.

16. Leave early before your way to high ground or shelter gets flooded.

17. Take shelter in the safe part of the house.

18. Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.

19. Provide strong suitable support for outside doors.

20. Avoid being misled by rumours.

During the Cyclone:

DO’s

1. Switch off electrical mains.

2. Keep doors and windows shut.

3. Disconnect gas connection.

4. Drink boiled or chlorinated water.

5. Watch out for broken electrical poles, wires and other sharp objects.

6. Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible.

7. Stay indoors during the heavy rains.

8. Try to remain as calm as possible.

DONT’s

1. Do not panic.

2. Do not pay heed to information unless it comes from a credible or official source.

3. Don't leave shelters until informed by the rescue personals.

4. Do not allow children to venture out, to swim or play in water bodies and stagnant water.

5. Don't touch the loose and dangling wire from a lamp post, it may have an electric current.

6. Do not go into damaged buildings.

Now here are a few Post-Cyclone instructions:

1. If you have to drive, do drive carefully.

2. Clear debris from your premises immediately.

3. Report the correct losses to appropriate authorities.

4. Keep monitoring the weather forecast.

5. Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.

6. Do not worry about your property.

7. At the shelter, follow instructions of the person in charge.

8. Remain in the shelter until you are informed to leave.

This should help you get through the cyclone. Meanwhile, stay calm and stay safe!