High-rise building in South Mumbai sealed after 21 COVID-19 cases reported

The Tahnee Heights, a skyscraper in upscale Nepean Sea Road, that commands one of the most expensive property prices in India, has been sealed.

Located in the posh Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai, the 28-storey building is home to several who's who of India's financial capital.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the building in the wake of 21 COVID-19 cases being reported last week.

"There were 21 cases over the last seven days out of which 19 are house helps, drivers and security staff," said Prashant Gaikwad, assistant commissioner of BMC's D-Ward.

The house helps work in different flats in the buildings and there is every possibility that they may have spread the virus to the other flats as well. "In order to break the chain, it was necessary to seal the entire building," the officer said.

"We have also shifted nearly 20 house helps and security staff to quarantine centres. We have requested the society to sanitise the common toilets used by their staff four to six times a day and till the time society makes arrangements, we have started sanitisation from our side," he said.

Also, screening of all the residents is carried out and the corporation has requested the society to do the same regularly.