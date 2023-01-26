HindAyan, India's multi-stage cycle race on lines of Tour de France to roll from Feb 5

HindAyan, India’s first long-distance multi-stage race on the lines of Tour de France has received permission from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. It had also received permissions from the state governments of Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The race is the brainchild of Vishnudas Chapke, a Mumbai-based media professional.

Vishnu is the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe on land, travelling through 35 countries on five continents for the awareness of climate change.

At present, India does not have long distance cycling races so most of the members of Olympic team, National Team and Adventure Cells of Army, Navy, Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces, Cyclists from state police departments go to the USA, UK and France for long distance races.

“With some like-minded friends we planned to create such a long distance multi-stage cycling race. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is helping us,” Vishnu said.

The race is limited to the countryside. The National High Authority of India has given in principle approval to organize the race on the Express / National Highways. With the help of the district administration and police, roads will be designated for the race. In urban areas, it will be termed as an expedition and not a race.

The different categories are “Full Race” from Delhi to Pune (involving 60 participants), “One Day Pro Inter City Race” and “One Day 30 km Joy Ride”.

The 14-day race will start on February 5, 2023, from the National War Memorial, New Delhi and conclude on February 19, 2023, at Sinhagad Fort, Pune.

Shortlisted teams will be cycling an average of 250 km per day followed by a rest/free day. The Inter City Race will cover approximately 250 km in between two cities

The One-Day Expedition involves 30 km joy rides in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The concluding day, February 19 is significant as it happens to be the birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Additionally, this year, the Indian Navy has changed its Nishaan (Ensign) and incorporated the Rajmudra (Royal Seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Ending at Sinhagad would be an homage to the great visionary Maratha king who established the Navy in the 17th century itself.