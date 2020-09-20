History-sheeter shot dead in Nashik, three booked

A 28-year-old history-sheeter was allegedly shot dead by three persons in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in DGP Nagar area of the city on Saturday night.

The deceased, Nawaz alias Baba Sheikh, had suffered serious injuries in the incident and died at a private hospital on Sunday, police said.

"Sheikh was going on a motorcycle when he was shot at around 10 pm by three persons. He was later shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries," a police official said.

His uncle lodged a complaint at Upnagar police station, in which he said that immediately after the attack, Sheikh called him and told him about the incident, the official added.

"Based on the complaint, police registered a case of murder against three persons, identified as Taufiq alias Tipu Sheikh, Sameer Khan alias Murgi Raja and Arjun Piwal," he said.

Police have launched a search for them, the official said, adding that the deceased had some criminal cases registered against him, including that of murder and loot