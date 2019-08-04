IAF chopper on rescue, returns due to rain in Palghar

An Indian Air Force helicopter on a sortie to rescue flood-affected people in Maharashtra's Palghar district had to return here on Sunday evening due to heavy rains and poor visibility, officials said.

On being alerted by the state administration that 15 people were stranded in Buranda village in Palghar, over 100 kilometres from here, an IAF Mi-17 chopper was sent, an official said.

The helicopter, however, had to return in the evening to Santacruz in Mumbai without completing the rescue mission as the people were not located at the designated place and also due to heavy rains causing poor visibility, he said.

Earlier in the day, at least 58 people stranded in waterlogged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of Thane were rescued.

"Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were shifted to a safer place," he said.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai have been witnessing incessant rains since the last two days.

According to India Meteorological Department Deputy Director KS Hosalikar, in the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded a rainfall of over 250 mm.

The IMD has forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs and extremely heavy rain at isolated places for the next 24 hours.