IMD predicts heavy to very heavy showers in Goa till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Goa till July 4, even as showers continued to pummel the coastal state, an official said on Saturday.

As per a bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places till July 4.

Squally winds gusting at a speed of 45-55 kmph going up to 65 kmph will also be witnessed along and off the coast, the bulletin stated.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, the official said.

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of South Goa received 792.2 mm rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season.