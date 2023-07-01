Heavy to very heavy rains in Goa till July 4, says IMD

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy showers in Goa till July 4

As per a bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places till July 4.

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jul 01 2023, 14:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Goa till July 4, even as showers continued to pummel the coastal state, an official said on Saturday.

As per a bulletin issued by the IMD on Friday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at a few places till July 4.

Squally winds gusting at a speed of 45-55 kmph going up to 65 kmph will also be witnessed along and off the coast, the bulletin stated.

The department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, the official said.

The IMD data revealed that Margao town of South Goa received 792.2 mm rain since June 1, which is the highest rainfall of the season.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
rains
Goa

Related videos

What's Brewing

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

 