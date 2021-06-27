Increasing Covid-19 deaths now a concern for Maharashtra

Newly recorded Covid-19 infections in the range of 8,000 to 10,000 daily and increasing deaths – largely because of reconciliation of old figures – continue to be a concern for Maharashtra.

The peak of the second wave is over and the state may just be weeks away from the third wave, say, doctors, adding that the cases need to be controlled further.

However, the majority of the deaths were part of the reconciliation of old deaths and the update of the Covid portal.

The Delta Plus variant – of which 21 cases have been detected in the state – could trigger the third wave and this has prompted the government to once again start strengthening norms.

On 26 June, the state reported 9,812 new cases and 179 deaths, pushing the progressive total to 60,26,847 and death toll to 1,20,881.

From June 1 to June 26, the state has reported 2,65,832 cases and 24,683 deaths, according to the Public Health Department's data.

While on June 1, there were 2,30,681 active cases – the same has come down to 1,21,251 on 26 June.

The Monsoon Session of the state is scheduled for July 5-6 after which the future course of the combat plan may be announced.

It may be mentioned that from June 7, the Unlock 2.0 commenced in the state with five slabs – depending on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds – which has now been brought down to the maximum Level-3 for the state.

