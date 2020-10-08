India’s longest expressway to be ready by May 2022

India’s longest expressway that would connect the financial capital of Mumbai to Nagpur will be fully operational by May 1, 2022. Though there was some delay because of Covid-19-forced lockdowns, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd (MSRDC) is racing against time to make it operational in three phases.

The 701-km-long highway - Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg - will be the longest expressway in India. The expressway will connect 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages.

The expressway has been named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg in memory of the Shiv Sena founder.

“The land acquisition is fully complete. The construction has started. It is a big challenge. The project is being built in 16 packages,” said MSRDC Vice Chairman and Managing Director Radheshyam Mopalwar.

The project cost is Rs 55,532 crore, Mopalwar said at a virtual media meet on Thursday during which he was accompanied by Joint Managing Directors Chandrakant Pulkundwar and Anil Gaikwad.

The Nagpur to Shirdi leg – around 520 km - would be complete by May 1, 2021, while the Nagpur-Igatpuri – 620 km - would be ready by December 1, 2021. The full Mumbai-Nagpur project would be ready by May 1, 2022.

It passes through 10 districts of Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Jalna, Ahmednagar, Nashik and Thane.

More than 20,000 persons are involved in the mega-project, which is unique in many respects.

The design speed of the expressway will be 150 kmph. It will have 3+1 lanes on either side of the median, concrete pavement.

The expressway will have underpasses for wildlife/cattle to cross. Over 400 vehicular underpasses, over 300 pedestrian underpasses and cattle underpasses will be provided at every village/town and alignment will avoid passing through major town/city. It will have over 50 flyovers. There would also be flyover/interchange at major road crossings.

All the recommendations of Wildlife Institute of India and the high-powered committee headed by Maharashtra’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) have been fully accepted.

The government is also making 19 townships along the corridor. “We will be providing trunk services like road, power and water. We will open government offices. This is actually a long-term plan,” he said.