Indian Academy of Pediatrics releases guidelines for regular vaccination drive

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP), the largest body of paediatricians and second largest in the world, has come up with an updated set of rules on child immunization for the first time after the Covid pandemic.

The Covid-19 saw the Covid vaccination drive in a robust mode, however, regular vaccinations suffered a jolt.

As a consequence of the fall in regular vaccination drives, there occurred a surge in other vaccine-preventable diseases like measles which were previously very well controlled in states such as Maharashtra and Kerala. Ignorance and negligence regarding any standard vaccination will cause a backlash.

IAP also launched its first book on standardized treatment guidelines for 150 conditions and guidelines on common childhood illnesses.

The books were released by Dr YK Amdekar, a veteran in the field of paediatrics, who while releasing the book said: “Immunization is a proven tool for controlling and even eradicating disease. A successful immunization program is of particular relevance to India, as a significant number of deaths attributable to vaccine preventable diseases. There is no doubt that substantial progress has been achieved in India with wider use of vaccines, resulting in prevention of several diseases. I urge all my paediatrician friends present here to keep their dedication and commitment towards the IAP as we continue to contribute to children's health in India.”

“We have launched updated guidelines regarding regular vaccination drives and even Covid vaccination. The aim is to boost the vaccination drive and update the IAP members who are Child health specialists to emphasize the strengthening of the vaccination and immunization system after the Covid pandemic. Another main objective is to rationalize the prescription practice of pediatricians on a common front,” said Dr Remesh Kumar R, President, IAP.

According to a press statement, India has overcome polio in the last few years.

"The country was able to manage measles and rubella with the help of regular immunization of infants and children before the pandemic. The Covid pandemic disrupted the regular immunization drive in India as parents were scared to take their children for vaccination owing to the risk of transmission of the Covid virus. Also, a lot of misinformation was being circulated on social media that dissuaded parents from getting their children vaccinated. There was a significant fall in the vaccination drive especially when it came to diseases such as rubella and measles which are most commonly seen in children between 9-15 months of age,” the release said.