Indian Navy cancels flag-hoisting at Goa island following protests

The Indian Navy has been forced to cancel its flag-hoisting ceremony at a picturesque island in a South Goa bay, after villagers led by Nationalist Congress Party president Jose Phillip D'Souza accused the navy and government authorities of plotting a takeover of the island terrain.

The stand-off occurred in the island's main square where villagers staged a demonstration against the proposed flag-hoisting ceremony.

"Navy officers came here and they said that they will hoist the flag on August 15. I want to say that whether they are from the Navy, government or any private company, we do not give this right to anyone (to hoist a national flag). The villagers are united against this. If the Navy, state and central government try to capture our island, then local villagers will never allow this," D'Souza told reporters at the protest meet.

The St. Jacinto island is located in a bay by the Zuari river in South Goa and is considered a haven for photographers and is located close to several naval installations in the state.

Following the protests on Friday, the Indian Navy in a statement said that the flag-hoisting ceremony at the island was a part of the central government's 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The initiative includes unfurling of the national flag in islands across the country between August 13 and 15.

"A team from Goa Naval Area visited islands of Goa including Sao Jacinto Island as part of this pan India initiative... However, the plan at Jacinto island had to be cancelled as the same was objected to by the residents," the Indian Navy statement said.

"This initiative was taken nationwide to instill a sense of patriotism and celebrate the run up to the 75th year of independence," the statement further said.