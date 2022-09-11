Indian Navy launches stealth frigate 'Taragiri'

'Taragiri', the third stealth-guided missile frigate of Project 17A was launched into the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Sunday - marking a major step in India’s defence indigenisation programme.

The Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), one of the finest shipbuilders, is executing Project 17A or the Nilgiri-class of ships for the Indian Navy.

The first ship of Project 17A, Nilgiri was launched on September 28, 2019, and is expected to be ready for sea trials in the first half of 2024.

The second ship of P17A class, 'Udaygiri' was launched on May 17, 2022, and is expected to start sea trials during the second half of 2024.

The third in the series, 'Taragiri', whose keel was laid on September 10, 2020, was launched on Sunday. The ship is expected to be delivered in 2025.

The keel of the fourth and final ship has already been laid on June 28, 2022.

The total value of Project 17A is around Rs 25,700 crores.

In compliance with the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring a state-mourning in the wake of the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the event was limited to a technical launch as the event is tide dependent, any change in the schedule was not possible.

The ship was named by Charu Singh, President, NWWA, Western Region, the wife of Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Naval Command who was the chief guest on the occasion in presence of Vice Admiral (Retd) Narayan Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, MDL.

This ship has been built using an integrated construction methodology which involves hull block construction in different geographical locations and integration/erection on the slipway at MDL.

The vessel is being launched with an approximate launch weight of 3510 tons.

The ship is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house design organisation viz Bureau of Naval Design. MDL has undertaken the detailed design and construction of the ship which is also overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Mumbai).

The 149.02 M long and 17.8 M wide ship, is propelled by a CODOG combination of two Gas Turbines and 02 Main Diesel Engines which are designed to achieve a speed of over 28 knots at a displacement of approx 6670 tons.

The steel used in hull construction of P17A frigates is indigenously developed DMR 249A which is a low carbon micro-alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL. The indigenously designed 'Taragiri' will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system, an integrated platform management system, world-class modular living spaces, a sophisticated power distribution system and a host of other advanced features. It will be fitted with a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system.

The ship’s air defence capability, designed to counter the threat of enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles will revolve around the vertical launch and long-range surface-to-air missile system.

Two 30 mm rapid-fire guns will provide the ship with close-in-defence capability while an SRGM Gun will enable her to provide effective naval gunfire support. Indigenously developed triple tube lightweight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers will add punch to the ship’s anti-submarine capability.