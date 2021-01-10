IndusInd Bank unveils a ‘Zebu’ Bull sculpture at Worli to celebrate spirit of Mumbai

The IndusInd Bank unveiled a majestic sculpture of its brand identity, the ‘Zebu’ Bull at Rajni Patel Chowk, located in the central business district of Worli in Mumbai, in partnership with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and supported by the Hinduja Foundation.

The sculpture of the Zebu bull signifies the heritage of the Indus Valley Civilisation and is a part of BMC’s efforts to beautify the city through public-private art initiatives.

The ‘Zebu’ bull embodies the vibrant and progressive community of the ancient civilization, synonymous with the city of Mumbai. It is also meant to propagate a sense of positivity and the undaunted spirit of Mumbai's residents.

Conceptualised by globally acclaimed Mumbai-based sculptor Arzan Khambatta, the ‘Zebu’ is a dramatic expression of an artist’s imagination.

The sculpture was inaugurated and dedicated to the city by State Tourism Minister Aaditya Uddhav Thackeray along with Ashok P Hinduja, Managing Trustee, Hinduja Foundation and Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director and CEO, IndusInd Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, Hinduja said: “Hinduja Foundation is committed towards the welfare of the country. This initiative was a small step towards realising our Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s vision of beautifying the city.”

“The Zebu Bull exemplifies determination and deep confidence in the future, and we as a brand, strongly advocate this philosophy. We are happy to dedicate this majestic re-imagination of the Zebu to the city of Mumbai, celebrating the dynamism, ambition and aspiration of the financial capital of the country,” said Kathpalia.