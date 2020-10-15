Libraries gear up to reopen doors to readers after government nod

With the Maharashtra government allowing reopening of libraries from Thursday as part of its 'Mission Begin Again', many of these establishments in Mumbai are working out modalities to resume operations after over a six-month-long break.

Authorities of some libraries said that in view of the pandemic, they would implement measures like allowing only a limited number of people inside at a time and restricting the entry of senior citizens and children.

As per the guidelines issued by the government, all the state-run and private libraries have been allowed to reopen.

A librarian in suburban Mumbai said the reopening of libraries was long-pending.

"We used to get phone calls from our members asking when the operations of the library would resume as most of the activities have already restarted in June," she said.

Manjiri Vaidya of Shridhar Vasudev Phatak Library affiliated to the Vile Parle-based Lokmanya Seva Sangh told PTI that the library would start functioning from Monday.

"We held a meeting today to discuss the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Children and senior citizens will not be allowed inside the library and the list of SOPs will be displayed on the notice board," she said.

"We will allow only five members inside at a time and request them to leave at the earliest so that other members can enter. We will also note down the names of these members at the time of their entry after carrying out their Covid-19 screening," she added.

Visti Balaporia, president of the Asiatic Society library in south Mumbai said the managing committee will meet on Friday to discuss the process of reopening.

"The reopening of the library after more than six months cannot be done overnight. Our staff is our priority since they come from different parts of the city and suburbs as well as Mumbai metropolitan region. We have to first think about the sanitization process and maintaining cleanliness, hygiene in the premises," she said.

Balaporia said in the last six months, a few staffers would visit the library, especially during monsoon to ensure there is no leakage.

The Asiatic Society of Mumbai Town Hall is a classified heritage structure and managed by the state Public Works Department.

