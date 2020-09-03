Lion cub separated from its pride dies in Gujarat

A lion cub separated from its pride died shortly after being rescued by forest personnel near Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The male cub, around two to three months old, was found by Shetrunjee forest division staff at Vandh village in Jafrabad taluka on Wednesday evening, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.

"The cub was very weak when it was found by our staff. Primary investigation revealed the cub got separated from its pride. Thus, the animal was rescued and kept at a rescue centre under a doctor's observation," Vasavada said.

Despite best efforts to save the feline, it died early Thursday morning, the official said.

As per latest estimates, there are over 600 lions in the state's Gir forest and its surrounding areas.

The Gir Forest National Park is the only abode of Asiatic lions.