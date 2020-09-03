Lion cub separated from its pride dies in Gujarat

Lion cub separated from its pride dies in Gujarat

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 03 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 15:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A lion cub separated from its pride died shortly after being rescued by forest personnel near Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The male cub, around two to three months old, was found by Shetrunjee forest division staff at Vandh village in Jafrabad taluka on Wednesday evening, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.

"The cub was very weak when it was found by our staff. Primary investigation revealed the cub got separated from its pride. Thus, the animal was rescued and kept at a rescue centre under a doctor's observation," Vasavada said.

Despite best efforts to save the feline, it died early Thursday morning, the official said.

As per latest estimates, there are over 600 lions in the state's Gir forest and its surrounding areas.

The Gir Forest National Park is the only abode of Asiatic lions.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Gir forest
Lion cub
asiatic lion

What's Brewing

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Can I get coronavirus twice?

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Naomi Osaka is steadfast in winning, and her message

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Insta-perfect weddings, with strings attached

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

Covid-19 survivor in Bengaluru dances in Venice

 