Liquor has become cheaper than fuel, says Ashok Chavan

Thanks to price hikes, liquor has become cheaper than petrol and diesel in the country, Congress leader and Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday. The former chief minister led a protest march against rising prices from Old Mondha area to the district collector's office.
"Earlier, during our government, when fuel prices went up by a rupee or two, opposition leaders would launch agitations. Today they are in power and the per litre fuel prices have crossed Rs 100 and LPG cylinder prices have tripled," he said, addressing the protesters. This has led to the price of every commodity going up and transportation costs rising", the Congress leader said. "During the BJP regime, liquor has become cheaper than fuel," he added.
Also Read | Petrol reaches Rs 101.5 per litre in Delhi: Check rates in your city
He also said that it was up to the Union government to give reservation to Maratha, Dhangar and OBC communities. "Since the issue is before the central government, BJP leaders in Maharashtra are quiet," Chavan alleged.
During the protest march, a cycle rickshaw on which Mayor Abdul Sattar and his supporters were standing overturned, but nobody was injured in the incident.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years
Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia
Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations
The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam
'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama
Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin
DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'
Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze