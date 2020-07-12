Maha teen ends life after fight with brother over phone

Maha: Teen girl ends life after fight with brother over phone

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 12 2020, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 20:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra after her brother refused to allow her to use his mobile phone, a police official said on Sunday.

A Hudkeshwar police station official said the deceased had been asking her parents to buy her a mobile phone but the family's poor financial condition was a hindrance.

"Her brother had a phone but he was not allowing her to use it. They had an argument over it on Saturday and she consumed poison and died in a hospital in the evening. An accidental death case has been registered," he informed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nagpur
Maharashtra
Suicide

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

US remains India's top trading partner in 2019-20

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

Covid-19 symptoms outside lungs decoded: Scientists

 