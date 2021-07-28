Mahadayi water diverted mostly during monsoon: Goa's Water Resources Minister Filip Nery Rodrigues

Karnataka has diverted most of the water from the Mahadayi river during the monsoon season when the natural flow of the river is at its peak, Goa's Water Resources Minister Filip Nery Rodrigues told the state legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking during the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly Rodrigues also said that he would not be able to reveal the state government's strategy or table data related to the ongoing river dispute because Karnataka was watching the proceedings of the House and that "certain facts" could not be stated openly.

"Diversion is happening in their (Karnataka) territory. We are thinking about what kind of mechanism to adopt to quantify the quantum of water diverted. More quantity flows now, during the rains, because of the natural flow. During the lean season, there is not much diversion," Rodrigues said.

Earlier, the treasury benches were grilled by the Opposition MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, former deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai and others about the failure of the state government to secure the interests of Goa in the ongoing tri-state dispute.

Rodrigues however said that the Goa government was focused on the dispute, adding that it was constantly pursuing the matter in the Supreme Court, where the Goa government has already filed a special leave petition challenging the contents of the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award as well as filed two contempt petitions against Karnataka for illegally diverting water from the Mahadayi river basin, while the case was being heard in the apex court.

Rodrigues also said that Karnataka was diverting water from the Mahadayi river, using illegal means.

"Before the award, we had filed an application before the Tribunal, saying that Karnataka is going on with illegal activity and diversion. The Tribunal had already passed an interim award restraining the Karnataka government from diverting water," Rodrigues said.