Maharashtra: 24 persons test COVID-19 positive in Nashik, tally at 824

At least 24 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday, taking the case count to 824 here, an official said.

As per an official release issued by the district administration, swab reports of 190 suspected patients were received on Tuesday, of which 24 persons from Malegaon were found positive for the infection.

With this, the count of cases in Nashik district has risen to 824, of which 643 patients were from Malegaon, 47 from Nashik city and 104 from other parts of the district, the release stated.

Of the 824 patients, 591 have recovered from the infection, while 233 were in treatment, it was said.

At least 469 patients from Malegaon, 32 patients from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) area and 62 patients from other parts of the district had recovered, the data stated.

Apart from this, 28 out of 30 patients from outside the district, who were undergoing treatment here, had also recovered.