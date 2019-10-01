Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP releases first list

The BJP on Tuesday released its first list for upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on October 21, naming 125 candidates.

Fadnavis (49), a four-time MLA from the orange city of Nagpur, is the BJP's CM face.

Pune mayor Mukta Tilak, the wife of Shailesh Tilak, the great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, will be contesting from Kasba Peth in Pune.

State BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, currently an MLC, has been fielded from Kothrud in Pune.



Fadnavis's pointsman and state water resources minister Girish Mahajan, who oversaw the induction of sitting MLAs from NCP and Congress, will contest from Jamner.

The name of veteran Eknath Khadse, the once No 2 in Fadnavis government, is, however, missing from the first list of 125 candidates released by BJP national working president JP Nadda.

The Late Gopinath Munde's daughter and state rural development minister Pankaja Munde Palwe will contest the family seat of Parli.